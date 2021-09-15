House of Reps promises to continue addressing deficiencies in the fight against extremism

House of Representatives on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to continue to address statutory deficiencies limiting ability of national security apparatuses to respond effectively to insecurity


Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila made declaration said at resumption of House from the 2021 annual legislative recess.

He noted that insecurity remained a threat and a hindrance that further delayed attainment of critical development objectives necessary to put country on path to peaceful prosperity.

9th House of Representatives will continue to action as required to address statutory deficiencies that limit ability of our national security apparatuses,’’ he said.

This, according to him, is to respond effectively to myriad manifestations of insecurity in country.

He recalled that at its last session, House convened a national security summit to deliberate on the issue and to articulate recommendations for executive and legislative actions.

He said that the House received Executive assurances that the recommendations would duly considered and implemented, adding that the House would follow through to ensure that commitment was met.

Gbajabiamila said that the House had begun to legislative actions to implement the summit’s recommendations on statutory reforms, amendments and the enactment of new legislation.

He added that relevant Bills had passed the second reading and now awaited action in the relevant committees.

He urged the chairmen and members of those committees to act quickly and conscientiously to present the Bills as soon as is practicable.

Gbajabiamila stated that in this parliamentary session, the House would prioritise national security Bills that sought to implement the recommendations of the summit.

“This is not to suggest that we will abdicate action on other matters of national concern.

“We only reaffirm our commitment to do all that we can to defeat those who have made it their cause to impose on our country an unending orgy of carnage and inflict our people with devastating grief.

“Let it apparent to those who have made themselves enemies of Nigeria that this House will respond to the audacity of their evil with every tool and resource at our disposal, and we will not deterred,’’ he said.

The speaker added that the House had focused its national security concerns on the machinations of extremist insurgents who sought to remake the country.

“We must now add to these concerns an emerging threat that presents the same clear and present danger.

“In the south of Nigeria, east and west, miscreants and criminals masquerading as separationist activists have emerged to wreak havoc

“They lives and commit economic sabotage against fellow Nigerians and against the state and this must brought to an end,’’ Gbajabiamila said. (NAN)

