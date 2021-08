A member of the House of Representatives from Ondo State , Hon. Omolafe Adedayo, Popularly known as Expensive is dead.



The lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North federal constituency in the House of Representatives was said to have died in Akure in the early hours of Monday August 16 ,2021.



.. Details Later

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...