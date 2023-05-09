House of Reps member-elect drums support for Abass as Speaker 

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Hon. Amobi Ogah, member-elect, Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, has appealed to lawmakers- elect to support the aspiration of Hon. Tajudeen Abass as the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives.

Ogah of the Labour Party made the call on Tuesday in Abuja while reacting to the endorsement of Abass by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ogah said that the choice of Abass would promote unity and inclusiveness of other regions and zones in the country.

According to him, politicians should look beyond money politics and choose competency.

Ogah, who is the South East Campaign Coordinator for Hon TJ Abass for the speakership of the 10th assembly, described him as a man of integrity, capacity and good character.

He added that the emergence of Abass as the Speaker would create wealth to Nigerians.

“Hon. Abass has shown more competence and character which has given him an edge to be a preferred aspirant to others.

“As a politician he is not doing money politics like others which is part of what my leader, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour party preaches.

“He is just a replica of Obi and that is more reason I am supporting him and calling on other of my colleagues to do same.

“Am assuring you that with Hon. Abass as the Speaker and Hon. Ben Kalu as the Deputy Speaker, the 10th Assembly will achieve more and will take the country to greater heights,” Ogah said.

He said that politicians who want to serve the people should have their personal means of income and engage in self-development rather than exploit the nation’s wealth and subject the masses to extreme poverty.

“Government money is public money, it is not your money. Government money is meant for public good,” Ogah said. (NAN)