House of Reps felicitates with muslims on Eid-El Maulud

By Chimezie Godfrey

The House of Representatives has felicitated with all Nigerian muslims on the occasion of Eid-El Maulud.

A statement signed by Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Philip Agbese on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Agbese,”The House notes that the day commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), whose life of compassion, sacrifice, and faithfulness remains a source of inspiration and a guiding light for all Muslims globally.

“The House therefore congratulates all our Muslim constituents across the country, and urges them to use this opportunity to further reflect on the life and legacy of the beloved Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and draw lessons to be applied in our lives, communities, and the country as a whole.

“We wish all Nigerian Muslims a happy Eid-El Maulud celebration, and pray that the occasion blesses us with renewed grace to address the challenges we confront”.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

