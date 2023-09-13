House of Reps dismisses NLC’s allegations of N100m palliative for lawmakers

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has dismissed a statement credited to the National Assistant General Secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Christopher Onyeka that each member collected N100 million as palliative.

Rep. Akin Rotimi, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Onyeka had claimed that the executive arm gave N100m to National Assembly (NASS) members as palliatives.

Rotimi said the claimed was baseless and devoid of any factual accuracy, adding that transparency and truth in public discourse were necessary for a functioning democracy.

He expressed doubt if Onyeka was conveying the official position of the NLC on the claim, adding that it was nonetheless important to correct such misinformation.

“We state categorically that Onyeka lied in his claim that National Assembly members were given N100m as palliatives.

He said at no time did members received any money from the executive arm as palliatives, adding that the statement should be considered as malicious, irresponsible and in bad faith.

He said it was most unfortunate Onyeka would misrepresent facts in a bid to lend credence to otherwise valid demands of the NLC, while seeking to denigrate NASS, and incite the public against the institution.

According to him, the House of Reps demands an immediate retraction of this lie and a public apology from the NLC.

“The NLC as a critical stakeholder in the development of Nigeria has a voice and it risks delegitimising that voice if it is found to include fables in its legitimate agitations.

“We wish to remind the NLC and indeed all Nigerians that in less than 100 days in the tenure of the 10th Assembly, we have demonstrated our commitment to the welfare of Nigerian workers and all Nigerians.

“In addition to other measures, the House of Reps speedily carried out requisite legislative action on the executive arm of government’s request for approval of funds for palliatives for Nigerians, ” he said.

He said the House had consistently advocated for the executive to expedite the palliative measures to reach vulnerable Nigerians effectively and efficiently.

He said the House had also added its voices to the call for an immediate review of the minimum wage, while urging NLC to see NASS as partners rather than adversaries.

He said the House remained committed to advancing the wellbeing of Nigerians, while empathising with on account of the pains being experienced due to the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.(NAN)

