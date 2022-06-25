House of Reps congratulates Gbajabiamila at 60

By Femi Ogunshola

Members of the House of Representatives have congratulated the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, who clocked 60 on Saturday.



Rep. Benjamin Kalu, the Spokesperson of the House, in a statement on Saturday eulogised the Speaker over his achievements and contributions to nation building.



Kalu said: “The 9th House of Reps heartily congratulates the Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, on this auspicious celebration of his 60 birthday.”



He described Gbajabiamila as a true democrat, a selfless leader and nationalist, whose nation-building legacies would remain entrenched in the history of Nigeria.



According to him, the 9th House, under your effective leadership, has recorded outstanding accomplishments as you have continuously lifted the bar of parliamentary practice.



“Your dedication to nation-building has strengthened the rule of law and accelerated measures to protect the nation’s legislative and democratic integrity..



“On this special day, we felicitate with you as you attain this landmark age of 60 years,” he said.



Kalu prayed the Almighty God to grant the speaker more wisdom and capacity as he rose to greater heights in leadership and service.



Also, Rep. Tunji Olawuyi, Chairman, House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, also eulogised the Speaker, describing him as a democrat and an experienced legislator with towering credentials.



Tunji commended the Speaker for his doggedness and foresight in upholding the tenets of democracy, adding, that “Gbajabiamila has contributed in no small measure to strengthening executive legislative relationship.”



According to Kalu, Gbajabiamila has exhibited unrivaled leadership qualities in the House of Reps, with sterling legislative acumen, and that this has helped to stabilise the House.(NAN)

