House of Reps Clerk inducts 89 new staff members 

By Femi Ogunshola

The Clerk of the House of Representatives, Mr Yahaya Danzaria, has inducted 89 newly recruited staff members of the National Assembly, charging them to be diligent in their duties.Danzaria, speaking on Monday at the induction ceremony in Abuja, said for there to be effective service delivery in the institution of legislature, bureaucratic staff must be diligent and responsive.

He said without the staff, nothing would be achieved, adding that the induction was a necessary process of exposing the them to the rudiments of legislative practices and procedures.He described them as future leaders who would take over the bureaucracy in the nearest future.“My charge to them is for them to be patient, to be responsive and diligent because these are the qualities that the entire National Assembly as an institution requires of them.“We believe that in years to come, they are the ones to take over from us. We are preparing them for leadership,” he said.Danzaria noted that the National Assembly has the history of losing some members before the next assembly.

He noted that about 200 members of staff got into the National Assembly sometimes early this year.“So, we in the House of Reps got our own share of 89 staff and we are taking them through the rudiments of legislative practices and procedures.“We are also showing them that there are certain things they will not understand until we give them on-the-job training,” he said.

Danzaria said that the staff needed to understand the permutations of the civil service, which is different from their various backgrounds, adding that was the essence of the induction. (NAN)

