House of Reps Clerk harps on parliamentary capacity building in security sector governance

By Femi Ogunshola

Clerk of the House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, has urged clerks of standing committees on security sector in the National Assembly to build parliamentary capacity toward resolving conflicts in the country.

This, according to him, must be done with emphasis on promoting collaboration among the clerks of all security centered committees of the national assembly.

Danzaria said this at the opening of a two day workshop in Abuja with the theme: ‘Security sector governance: Promoting collaboration among clerks of security related committees.

The workshop was organised by Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung.

The Clerk added that there was need for relevant committees of the parliament to synergise, adding that the most fundamental responsibility of government was to provide citizens with security.

He said the importance of parliamentary involvement in the security sector was simple, yet profound.

The clerk noted that the parliament was a congregation of representatives of the common man, saddled with the responsibility of making laws for the purpose of the persons it represented.

According to him, it is imperative that the parliament does all it can to ensure that the interests of the persons it represents are truly safeguarded.

Danzaria said: ”While it is the standard practice for the parliament to hold oversight powers over the security sector, there is need for all relevant committees of the parliament to work ‘synergystically’ toward this common goal.

“The purpose of this workshop is to encourage discourse on best possible practices for building parliamentary capacity in security sector governance.”

“This is necessary for ensuring effective oversight, transparency, and accountability for the management of our country’s security forces, as well as improving the quality of decision making across board,” he added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

