House of Reps. candidate cautions supporters against mudslinging opponents

Dr Emeka Eze, Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for Dunukofia/Njikoka/Anaocha Federal Constituency in Anambra has warned his supporters against mudslinging his political rivals.

Eze gave the warning on Wednesday at Ukpo, Dunukofia, in Anambra, at an interaction with some of his political supporters.

He said he had numerous issues of importance to discuss with constituents that would make mudslinging unwelcome at the approach to the 2023 general elections.

Eze noted that engagement in malicious propaganda against political rivals was the major foundation of violence at elections.

He said he had articulated programmes for the empowerment of youths and women of the constituency to address unemployment.

“I also have plans to engage many of our people in agricultural businesses, skills acquisition, and other programmes targeted at reducing youths involvement in anti-social misconducts,’’ he said.

He charged people of his area who had reached the voting age of 18 years to ensure that they obtained Permanent Voter Cards (PVC).

“The PVC is the only instrument with which you can make a difference at the 2023 general elections and I urge you to ensure you get yours,’’ he said.

The PDP candidate noted also that since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, Dunukofia is the only area in the constituency yet to produce a representative at the House of Representatives.

“The primary aim of equity is to ensure justice and fairness and that is the foundation upon which we can progress as a people,’’ he stressed. (NAN)

