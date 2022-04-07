House of Reps aspirant advocates inclusive leadership

By Ikenna Osuoha

Mr Augustine Okeke, a PDP House of Representatives aspirant for Orlu/Orsu/Oru East Federal Constituency, Imo on Thursday advocated that voters should be drivers of leadership than subordinates to their leaders.

Okeke said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that he was committed to inclusive leadership where voters would participate fully in governance.

“I would like to see a Nigeria where the people participate in decision making.

“This will ensure that the collective interests of the masses drive the trajectory of government’s actions rather than the interests of government officials driving government’s actions,” he said.

Okeke reiterated his determination to restore accountability in leadership if he wins the election.

He said he would demystify the situation whereby some public office holders see themselves as superior to the electorate.

“I would like to see a Nigeria where the elected official’s role is that of service to the voter rather than the voter being servitude to the official”, he said.

The PDP aspirant, who is also the immediate past National President of FUTO Alumni said he would bring accountability to bear if nominated by his party and eventually elected by his constituency.

He told NAN that courage, strong will and service were his core values which would to bear as the representative of his constituency.

He said he would proffer solutions to diverse challenges facing the people of the area through inclusive leadership. (NAN)

