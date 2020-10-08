House of Reps adopts new protocol on budget defence for MDAs

The House of Representatives has adopted a new protocol on budget defence for Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of Government.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House Representatives, said this at the presentation of the 2021 budget estimate to the joint session of the national assembly on Thursday in Abuja.

The speaker said that all Chief Executive Officers (CEO) of MDAs would no longer be allowed to come with their protocol during budget defence.

“Let me also use this opportunity to announce a new protocol in the House, henceforth, all MDAs who come to defend their budget proposals will do so without their security details present.

“We must take this course of action to prevent the unacceptable proliferation of sidearms in the hearing rooms during such engagements.