House of Reps adjourns in honour of deceased colleague

The House of Representatives on Tuesday in Abuja adjourned plenary until Sept. 15, in honour of one of its deceased colleague, Rep. Adedayo Omolafe.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omolafe, until his demise, represented Akure South and Akure North of Ondo State in the House of Representatives.Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, while announcing the death of Omolafe at the plenary, said it was customary for the House to adjourn sitting once it loses any member.

He said burial arrangement for the deceased would be announced by the family.It would be recalled that Omolafe, popularly known as “Expensive”, and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died on Aug. 15.

The House had on July 26 gone on annual recess to resume Sept. 14.Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), had also appeared before the House of Reps Committee on Defence to brief it on the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) by bandits.The Commandant General of the NDA, Maj-Gen Ibrahim Yusuf, had earlier visited the committee to brief it on the security breach at the academy.Bandits had on Aug. 15, attacked the NDA in Kaduna, killing and kidnapping officers at the academy.

The committee thereafter went into a closed door session for what it described as classified information. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...