House of Reps adjourns in honour of deceased colleague

House of Representatives on Tuesday in Abuja adjourned plenary Sept. 15, in honour of one of its deceased colleague, Rep. Adedayo Omolafe. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omolafe, his demise, represented South and North of Ondo State in House of Representatives.Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of House of Representatives, while announcing the death of Omolafe at the plenary, said it was customary for the House to adjourn sitting once it loses any member.


He said arrangement for deceased would be announced by family.It would be recalled that Omolafe, popularly known as “Expensive”, and a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), died on Aug. 15.

House had on July 26 gone on annual recess to resume Sept. 14.Meanwhile, of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), had also appeared before House of Reps Committee on Defence to brief it on the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) by bandits.The Commandant General of the NDA, Maj-Gen Ibrahim Yusuf, had earlier visited the committee to brief it on the security breach at the academy.Bandits had on Aug. 15, attacked the NDA in Kaduna, killing and kidnapping officers at the academy.

committee thereafter went into a closed door session for what it described as classified information. (NAN)

