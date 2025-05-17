House of Representatives is a Progressive Legislative Body – CIPSMN President





The President of the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria, CIPSMN, Alh. Sikiru Oladepo Balogun, has commended the House of Representative passing the Bill seeking to amend the CIPSMN 2007.

Speaking yesterday via telephone conversation from Ilesa, Osun state, the President described the House of Representatives as a “progressive legislative body” for adopting the report of the House Committee on Public Procurement on Thursday last week. He added that the process that led to the outcome of the passage by the House is not only transparent but all inclusive.

Alh. Balogun also commended the Chairman of the Committee, Rt. Hon. Idem Uyime and other members for their steadfastness and commitment towards ensuring a transparent, accountable and professional procurement practice in Nigeria.

He therefore enjoyed the Senate Committee to do the same by passing the amendments to the law without delay as a means to keep Nigeria procurement system in tandem with other global bodies.