House of Purpose Ministry begins National Convention in Kaduna

By Hassana Yakubu

The National Convention of‎ House of Purpose Ministry Unguwan Sunday, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State kicked off on Thursday with the theme “Breaking Limits”.

Addressing newsmen during the opening ceremony, the Senior Pastor of the Ministry, Apostle Yakubu Yusuf, said there was a good news for Nigerians.

He said the news was for those who had been termed barren in every aspect of life because of limitations not from God.

According to him, such people should start to rejoice because what has been out of place‎ all these while is coming back.

According to him, what has been out of place in business, career, ministries, and other areas will come back to place, as there is going to be breaking off limitations.

Teaching on the topic” Breaking the Yoke of limitations”, Apostle Yusuf said Jesus came to break off the limitations that were not from him and empower the Church to step in to no limitations.

Reading from the Book of Luke 4:18, Yusuf said Christ came to proclaim freedom to prisoners and set the captives free.

He explained that limitation was something which prevented believers from reaching their full potentials or goals, adding that it was a barrier that said one could not go beyond here.

He stressed that Limitations could be found in any aspect of lives – marriage, finances, spiritual work, education, relationship, health, job and ministry.

He opined that the causes of limitations were unwilling to yield fully to God or know him as the first and a major cause of limitation because “those who know their God shall be strong and do exploits”.

” Spiritual attacks – the enemy wilfully attacks some people so that nothing meaningful would come out of their lives.

The cleric said Abraham, Moses, David, Peter, all had one thing in common before they had massive encounter, meaning they all had some limiting factors in their life.

He, however, said they had a strong desire for change.

He grouped limitations into two categories – inner and situational.

According to him, inner limitations are those that rise up within, which includes, fears, worries, feeling of inadequacy and “what if” mindset that might keep believers going in circles forever.

He admonished the Church that the best way to break inner limitations was taking a step of faith and belief that God would meet them halfway with His miracle.

Apostle Yusuf defined situational limitations, as when believers knew God had called them to do more in their life, business, career, health, finances, family, ministry, but seemed there was no exit from this “valley of nothing” because they were surrounded by limitations beyond their control and enslaved by the circumstances.

He, however, assured the Church that God could use this stagnation in their circumstances to heat up desire for change.

” The destiny of man is a progressive destiny, however, certain forces arise to hinder the flow of progress in life.

” One of these forces is the spirit of limitation. This spirit makes one’s life to be restricted, resisted and restrained.

” It delays destinies from getting to their ordained expected place. It is a force that must be broken out from if you will fulfil destiny in grand style.

” It makes life to perform below capacity and frustrates people from being all they could be.

“If you don’t break out of the yoke of limitation, you can never get to where God has designed for you to get to and thereby not enjoying all that has been prepared for your destiny.

“To break off our limitations, we must know we need the help of God more than our physical strength.” (NAN)

