House keeper in court for allegedly stealing employers’ N12.8m

A 21-year-old man, Christopher Aluka, was on Tuesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court with allegedly stealing his employers’ $25,000 equivalent to N12.8 million.



The defendant, a house keeper, who resides at Badagry, was being tried for conspiracy and stealing money belonging to Mr and Mrs Clement Okechukwu, his employers.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on July 8, at BT4, Aspanda Market, Trade Fair, Badagry expressway, Lagos

Akeem alleged that the defendant and his other accomplice, now at large, conspired and stole his employers’ money.



The prosecutor also said that the defendant stole $25,000 which is equivalent to N12.8million.

He said that the defendant was later tracked down and arrested.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. I. Adelaja, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja adjourned the case until Nov. 3, for mention. (NAN)

