House keeper in court for allegedly stealing employers’ N12.8m

September 7, 2021



 A 21-year-old man, Christopher Aluka, was on Tuesday charged before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court stealing his employers’ $25,000 equivalent to N12.8 million.


The defendant, a house keeper, who resides at Badagry, was being tried for conspiracy and stealing belonging to Mr and Mrs Clement Okechukwu, his employers.
The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the were committed on July 8, at BT4, Aspanda Market, Trade Fair, Badagry expressway, Lagos
Akeem alleged that the defendant and his other accomplice, now at large, conspired and stole his employers’ money.


The prosecutor also said that the defendant stole $25,000 which is equivalent to N12.8million.
He said that the defendant was later tracked down and arrested.
The according to the prosecutor contravened Sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.


The defendant, however, pleaded not to the charges.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. I. Adelaja, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million two sureties in like sum.
Adelaja adjourned the until Nov. 3, for mention. (NAN)

