House keeper in court for allegedly stealing employer’s N1.6m jewellery

By Moronke Boboye

A 27- year- old house keeper, Blessing Ochong, was on Monday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing employer’s jewellery worth N1.6million.

The defendant, who resides at 56, Igbehinadu St., Bolade Oshodi, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel , Insp Glory Goodday, told the court that the offence was committed on Aug. 8 at 3, Irepodun St., Oke- Ira, Ogba, Lagos.

Goodday told the court that the complainant, Mrs Zainab Okwuosa’s gold jewellery and a wedding ring worth N1.6million got missing after the defendant finished cleaning her room.

The prosecutor said tbat the case was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested.

The offence, he said. contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mr M. A Adegbaye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in likesum.

Adegbaye adjourned the case until Oct. 12 for mention.(NAN)

