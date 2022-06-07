House-keeper docked for allegedly stealing shoes valued N500,000

By Hauwa Gold

A 37-year-old woman, Aisha Salisu was on Tuesday docked before an Upper Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly stealing a pair of shoes valued at N500,000.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the shoe belonged to Salisu boss’s daughter.

Salisu of Kaduna Road in Niger was docked on a count of theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the matter was reported at the Maitama Police Station, Abuja by one Jude Duru, on behalf of his client, Hajia Amina Fodio.

Adeyanju alleged that the defendant allegedly entered into Fodio’s room and stole the shoe valued at N500,000.

He said the offence contravened Section 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Mr Hassan Mohammed admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mohammed ordered that the sureties must provide means of identification and adjourned the case until June 22 for mention. (NAN)

