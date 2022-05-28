House C’ttee chair on appropriation wins primary election

By Femi Ogunshola

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Rep. Muktar Betara has emerged unopposed for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2023 general elections

Betara will be representing Biu, Bayo, Kwaya/Kusar and Shani Federal Constituency of Borno State.



The lawmaker in a statement on Saturday in Abuja said that the support was overwhelming from delegates.



He said that the primary election took place at the Biu township stadium and featured a massive turnout of supporters.



He said that all the delegates from his four local government areas making up the federal constituency affirmed his nomination through the ballot monitored by INEC and APC officials.



Dr Shani Total, INEC Returning Officer said that Betara pulled a total of 194 votes out of 200 votes while 6 were invalid.



In his acceptance speech, the lawmaker thanked his constituents for the show of love.



” I am happy my people want me back because i am always on ground for them. This has shown how much they appreciate my effort and i will keep doing more for them.



“I want to use this medium to thank everyone for believing in me”, together we will work to achieve goals for the good of our Constituents,” he said.(NAN)

