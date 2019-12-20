House Committee promises to push for more funds for army formations

The House of Representatives Committee on Army says it will push for appropriation of more funds for Nigerian Army formations.

The Chairman of the committee, Abdulrazak Namdas, stated this in Jos when members of the body visited 3 Division, Nigerian Army, Rukuba, near Jos, as part of their oversight functions.

Namdas said that increased funding would greatly assist the army in discharging its constitutional responsibilities of securing the country.

” Scarcity of funds is responsible for low pace of development in the various army barracks nationwide.

” We will do our part to ensure that more funds are appropriated to the formations,” he said.

He commended Maj.- Gen. Nuhu Angbazo, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) for the numerous ongoing projects in the Division in spite of insufficiency of funds.

The chairman said that the committee was particularly happy with the ongoing renovation of the division’s hospital, two blocks hostel, sixty rooms each accommodating 300 soldiers and their families.

He also lauded the initiative of the ongoing construction of Maxwell Khobe Cantonment integrated water plant and a dam.

The facility, when completed, would be providing about 15,000 cubic liters of water per day to soldiers and their families as well as two neighbouring communities.

Namdas, however, urged the GOC to ensure that the projects were executed according to specification without compromising the standard.

Maj. Gen. Angbazo who conducted the lawmakers round the facilities, thanked the committee for finding time to visit and see the challenges the division was facing.

He said that as trained personnel of the Nigerian Army, their zeal was to make sure that every territory in the nooks and crannies of Nigeria was secure.

“The division was deeply involved in the execution of the civil war and continues to be part of internal and external peace keeping efforts.

“We will continue to do our best in ensuring that the nation stays in peace no matter the threat, and we will do so professionally,” the GOC said. (NAN)