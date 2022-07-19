House Committee on Health rates FMC Ebute-Metta as exemplary hospital in Nigeria

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions has described the Federal Medical Centre (CMD) Ebute-Metta, Lagos, as an exemplary hospital in Nigeria.



Dr Martins Oke, the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Health, gave the commendation

during the Committee’s inspection of facilities at the hospital on Tuesday.



The Medical Director (MD) of FMC Ebute-Metta, Dr Adedamola Dada, was also extolled for his administrative development stride and making good use of the 2022 budget allocation.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the facilities inspected included the Banking/Payment Pavilion, Server Room, Control Room, Specialist Clinic, Doctors/Consultant Resident Lodge and Clinic Training Room.



Oke said: “We have been particularly interested in this hospital because of the leadership that we have here. I must declare that Dr Adedamola Dada has done very well.



“Having studied, discussed papers submitted by the hospital management during our retreat yesterday, we have come and seen all the projects, even those that are still ongoing.



“We were here last year for this same visit.

“Some buildings that started then have been completed and are functioning; also, other departments he newly introduced like the emergency unit, ward, new theater and other arms are working.



“I must confess that I am highly impressed, respect and appreciate Dr Dada’s sense of innovation. He is an Orthopedic Surgeon but what he is doing here is fantastic and this an examplary hospital in Nigeria,” he said.

Oke said that Dada had been given commendation at the House of Representatives.



“We have given him commendation at the level of House of Representatives and each time we come to the South-West for oversight, we follow him to come and see the modern trends he has introduced,” he added.



The Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Health urged other hospitals to visit FMC, Ebute-Metta, to see the level of developments and innovations to help them upgrade their facilities as well.



Responding, Dada explained that the visit was an annual oversight function by members of House of Representatives Committee on Health to see what the hospital management had done with resources the government gave in the yearly appropriation.



According to him, the findings guide their actions, activities, recommendations and budgets in the coming year and they also take the advantage to get their advice for improvement.



“Part of the new developments are the training building which was built between last year and now, Ultra modern theatre, new trauma world, new specialist clinic, new power plant, renovated officers quarters, electronic medical record,” he said.



The FMC Ebute-Metta boss added that efforts would be made to continuously maintain and improve on the facilities as part of endeavours to render quality services to patients.



“We have equally increased human resources.



“We have also enhanced quality and status of our services and we will continue to improve on our technology and step up our games for to deliver good services to patients,” Dada assured.



NAN also reports that the committee also visited the Federal Neuropsychiatric hospital, Yaba.

