House committee on governmental affairs to expedite action on SERVICOM bill

The House Committee on Governmental Affairs has pledged to expedite action on a bill seeking to protect SERVICOM, enhance its services and achieve its mandate.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Akin Alabi, representing Egbeda Federal Constituency, Oyo State, gave the assurance when he led the committee members on familiarisation and oversight visit to SERVICOM office on Thursday in Abuja.

“This Act is something that this committee is interested in, it is a bill that we can pass and it becomes an act. It is something this committee is very interested in pushing from the first reading to the presidential assent and that can be done in this 9th Assembly.

“So, between this year 2019 and 2023 which is the 9th Assembly, this committee on governmental affairs, is ready to give the bill maximum support.’’

According to Alabi, the committee on governmental affairs was formed by the 9th Assembly to supervise and promote SERVICOM’s activities and achievements in Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs).

While commending the agency on its numerous achievements, Alabi further urged SERVICOM to do more to meet the aspirations of Nigerians, who look forward to the agency for intervention in areas of failure by MDAs.

He noted that although SERVICOM had recorded a lot of successes in its operations, such feats were not made public, stressing the need for the agency to publicise its activities and successes, to keep the MDAs alive to their duties.

Earlier, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, National Coordinator SERVICOM, while briefing the committee on the organisation’s core mandates, said the agency had ensured quality service delivery to Nigerians by MDAs and the private sector.

“Service delivery and looking at the peoples` trust in government, what does this means?

“We are by this presentation going to look at the core mandates of SERVICOM and bring out critical issues that will help us enhance and improve on our governance through service delivery experiences in the different ministries departments and agencies.

“And so, we are saying here that when citizens vote to choose government, their satisfaction is summarised in what the government does for them.

“And this tells us that every citizen is a customer to government, and because every ministry, department and agency has the mandates to serve the people and to serve the people right.’’

Akajemeli solicited support of the committee to enhance the agency’s services and achieve the core objectives of its establishment.

Also, Hon. Mohammed Gololo, representing Gamawa Federal Constituency of Bauchi State, stressed the need for capacity training of SERVICOM staff, considering the important role they played in the society.

Gololo said such training would enable the workers perform effectively in the dissemination of information on the activities of SERVICOM. (NAN)