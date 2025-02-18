House Committee on Environment summons NNPC

The House of Representatives Committee on Environment has invited the NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd to appear before it on March 4.

The House of Representatives Committee on Environment has invited the NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd to appear before it on March 4.

Rep. Julius Pondi, Chairman of the Committee, who disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday, said the invite followed the inability of NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd to appear on Feb. 18.

The committee had received a petition from relevant stakeholders on the environmental degradation and pollution of Buguma and Degema areas of Rivers by oil drilling activities.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the committee received formal complaint against NNPC Eighteen Operating Ltd, on the fire and oil spill incident in Buguma, Degema Local Government Area, Rivers State.

The committee had also invited relevant stakeholders and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) to deliberate on the complaints by Bukuma community in Rivers.

The community had alleged the refusal of NNPC to implement a 2021 court judgement on grouping of the oil communities into clusters for development purposes