House Committee expresses confidence in Army’s capability to stem Nigeria’s security challenges

By. Chimezie Godfrey

The Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) Hon Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwunu has expressed confidence in the capability of the Nigerian Army under the leadership of Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, to stem the tide of security challenges currently experienced in the Country.

The Chairman made the assertion today Friday 4 August 2023, when he led other members of the committee to the office of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on a courtesy visit. Hon Ugochinyere commended the COAS for taking the right steps in dealing with emerging security challenges in the effort to ensure peace and stability in the nation.

He registered the preparedness of the Committee to partner the NA in protecting national economic interest and territorial integrity.

He noted with satisfaction, the declaration of NA’s readiness and zeal by the COAS to confront security menace in the troubled parts of the country.

Responding, the COAS appreciated the members for the visit and the confidence in the Nigerian Army’s capability to restore sanity in troubled areas of the country.

Gen Lagbaja assured members of the committee that all troubled areas have been mapped out and are receiving due attention, adding that the NA will continue to up both its kinetic and none kinetic operations to keep the country safe and secure.

The Army Chief also conveyed the willingness of the NA under his command to continue to partner the Legislative Arm of Government, as well as other critical stakeholders to achieve the constitutional responsibilities of the NA.

