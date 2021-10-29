House Committee calls for more funding of military commands

The House of Representatives Committee on Navy has called for improved funding of military commands, due to the arduous tasks faced by troops daily to maintain Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

The Chairman of the Committee, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, made the call when he led the committee members on an oversight visit to the Central Naval Command (CNC) Headquarters in Yenagoa, on Friday.

Gagdi lauded the command for its professionalism, discipline and prudent management of resources, saying the navy had done very well with the little resources at its disposal.

He said the Arm Forces Act, when passed, would enable the navy to prosecute offenders in the maritime domain.

“If a pirate is arrested, the Nigerian Navy will have the right to take him to court for prosecution directly without handing him over to other security agencies,” he said.

The committee’s chairman, who later inspected facilities at the command headquarters, lamented the dearth of infrastructure there.

“The navy has done incredibly well in terms of the little resources made available to it; the quality of the projects is highly commendable,” he said.

Gagbi noted that the location of the naval command in Bayelsa, with its huge economic potential, should get better attention than it was getting.

The Flag Officer Commanding, Central Naval Command (CNC), Real Adm. Obinwanne Egbuchulam, commended the committee on Navy.

He said the command had reduced the level of criminality in the Niger Delta region.

He appreciated the good work the house committee was doing to better the Nigerian Navy.

Egbuchulam said the command, established in 2012, had continued to reduce maritime ills by conducting rigorous routine naval operations and mounting dedicated operations to meet specific mandates.

“As the youngest command with the youngest base, much work has also been done to improve on the operational efficiency and welfare of naval personnel in the area, which you will soon be briefed on.

“I have no doubt that the Nigerian Navy and, indeed, the Armed Forces of Nigeria will benefit immensely from your oversight visit to the navy formations in this area,” he said. (NAN)

