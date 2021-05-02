Hours after renaming military operation, troops nab Boko Haram’s collaborators in Bulamari

Less than 48 hours after the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, renamed Operation ‘Lafiya Dole’ (OLD) to Operation ‘Hadin Kai’ mobilizing critical stakeholders’ in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists, residents have started providing useful to the military in their communities.

has to the arrest of some Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) supporters and collaborators in tactical operations, PRNigeria has learnt.

In one of the operations, Nigerian troops of Sector II located in Damaturu axis of Yobe, apprehended some terrorists’ collaborators, including logistic suppliers.

The troops, by one Major Daniel Chiwar, the Commander of 154 , arrested some of the suspects in their hideouts at Bulamari area of Ngamdu in Borno  State.

PRNigeria could not confirm the number of suspects so far arrested, incriminating including huge containers of petroleum products were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, in another development, Nigerian troops engage a band of Boko Haram terrorists, riding several gun trucks, at Rann in the Kala Balge area of Borno State.

The troops, by Lt. Colonel Samson Olashegbe of 3 Battalion, destroyed some gun trucks and recovered others, after the encounter.

By PRNigeria

