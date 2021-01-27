Hours after naming new Service Chiefs, Troops, MNJTF invade 4 Boko Haram strongholds



The Nigerian troops with the support of the Multinational Joint Taskforce (MNJTF) have invaded four Boko Haram strongholds in North-East.

The accomplishment was revealed few hours after the announcement of new military service chiefs.

The Operation led by Brig. Gen Waidi Shaibu, Brigade commander of 21 special armor brigade, stormed and killed several Boko Haram fighters in Maiyanki, Darulsallam, Bula Kurege and Izza.

A top military source told PRNigeria that the camps served as training grounds for the militants fighters and stationed standby forces in preparation for ambush attacks on nearby troops positions.

The source said that a number of the terrorist unit commanders and high value fighters were eliminated, while many more were seriously injured in the ground and aerial strike Operation in the Insurgents’ enclaves.

Dozens of equipment have been captured from the terrorists while food stuffs, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) making materials and clothings were destroyed.

“We have cleared Maiyanki, Darulsallam, Bula Kurege and have now taken over Izza, all former Boko Haram strong points. Our troops have been repeatedly attacked in harbour areas, throughout the night, but all were repelled while inflicting heavy casualties on the enemy.

“The situation is tough but we are winning. Sadly, a soldier paid the supreme sacrifice and 3 were injured , we brought them out. Our resolve and commitment is unshaken,” he said.

Some of the Boko Haram camps were destroyed when the new Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru was the Theatre Commander Operation Lafiya Dole in 2017.

During his brief tenure as Theatre Commander, Nigerian troops eliminated five top Boko Haram Commanders, over 70 fighters.

Meanwhile, through non-kinetic, coordinated media and information operations, 72 Boko Haram members surrendered to the military.

By PRNigeria