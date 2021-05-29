Hours After New COAS, Nigerian Troops Eliminate 10 Terrorists at Rann

Barely hours into the tenure the Chief Staff Gen Faruk Yahaya, Boko Haram Terrorists attempted an audacious attack on troops Operation Hadin Kai in Rann the Headquarters Kala Balge LGA Borno State.

Brigadier General Yerima, Director Public Relations disclosed this statement on Saturday.

He said the terrorists came in their numbers mounted on gun trucks and attempted infiltrate the main entrance the town.

However, the troops who were in high spirit “were right on hand counter the and inflicted humiliating defeat on the terrorists who their evil mission and took their heels.

“The troops chased the retreating terrorist and ensured was no further threat the town and its residents.

Troops successfully destroyed one the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles neutralising ten terrorists in the process.



