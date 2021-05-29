



Barely hours into the tenure of the Chief of Army Staff Gen Faruk Yahaya, Boko Haram Terrorists attempted an audacious attack on troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Rann the Headquarters of Kala Balge LGA of Borno State.

Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, Director Army Public Relations disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said the terrorists came in their numbers mounted on gun trucks and attempted to infiltrate the main entrance to the town.

However, the troops who were in high spirit “were right on hand to counter the move and inflicted humiliating defeat on the terrorists who abandoned their evil mission and took to their heels.

“The troops chased the retreating terrorist and ensured there was no further threat to the town and its residents.

Troops successfully destroyed one of the gun trucks and recovered multiple weapons including one anti aircraft gun, two machine guns and eight AK-47 rifles neutralising ten terrorists in the process.







