Hotel Rwanda hero’ appears in Rwandan court amid tight security

Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in a Hollywood movie about Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, appeared in a Rwandan court amid tight security on Monday, where prosecutors are expected to formally charge him and hear his plea.

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau had previously said he would face several charges including “terrorism, financing terrorism, arson, kidnap and murder”.

Rwandan police have said that Rusesabagina, who called for armed resistance to the government in a YouTube video, was arrested on an international warrant.

Report says his family dispute that and say he was kidnapped from Dubai.