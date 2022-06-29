Hotel manager drags Lobi Stars FC to court over alleged debt

A hotel manager, Mr Emmanuel Idoga, on Wednesday dragged the management of the Lobi Stars FC before a Makurdi Upper Area Court over alleged hotel debt of N516, 000.

Idoga, Manager of ‘Dozat Jen Villa” Makurdi, who was represented by his lawyer, Mr Unongo Unongo averred that all efforts to recover the money, failed.

Unongo averred that his client was the manager and operator of Dozat Jen Villa Makurdi a hotel outfit where the defendant lodged and refused to pay.

He said the players lodged into the hotel from March 16 and March 17, 2020.

The counsel further said that three players of the team also spent two months in the hotel without making any payment.

He further averred that he wrote series of letters to the defendant,.

”My client sent the first letter on June 29, 2021 but there was no response.,” he said.

Unongo also said that during hearing, he will relying on the letter dated the June 29, 2021 which was served on the defendant.

He urged the court to order the defendant to pay the N516, 000,.

He also prayed for N1million as general damages, N50, 000 as filing fee and any orders the court may deem fit.

The council alleged that the defendant was evading service and applied for a substituted service on the defendant.

The Magistrate’s, Mrs Dooshima Ikpambese in her ruling, ordered for substituted service on the defendant.

“The records of the court reveal that attempts at personal service on the defendant on June 14 and June 15, failed.

”Consequently, an order of substituted service is here by granted.

“The defendant shall be served by pasting the orders of the court, writ of summons, hearing notices, and all other subsequent processes of this court at the entrance of the Mc Carty Stadium Wadata, Makurdi and Aper Aku Stadium Makurdi and entrance door of Upper 2, Makurdi,” she hed.

Ikpambese further adjourned the case until 11 for further mention. (NAN)

