Hotel manager docked for allegedly cheating employer of N579, 150

July 13, 2021



 A hotel manager, James Barnabas Tuesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Karu, FCT for allegedly cheating his employer  N579, 150.

The police Barnabas, 38, with three counts criminal breach trust, cheating and criminal misappropriation.

The Counsel, Ade Adeyanju told the court that the complainant, Peter Ogbu, employed the defendant as a Manager Eagle lounge in Karu,  FCT.

He said the defendant received N579, 150 in and bank transfers from different customers and dishonestly converted the said into his personal use.

police investigation, he said,  the defendant admitted to the crime.

The offence Adeyanju said, contravened the provisions of sections 314, 322 and 309 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Inuwa Wada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N700,000 with one reliable surety in like sum.

The Judge ordered that the surety must provide a means of identification, utility bill and a valid address which must be verified by the court registry.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for hearing. (NAN)

