Host Nigeria Invites UNWTO Member States To Global Confab

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has formally invited all member states of the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

This is contained in a statement signed by the

Special Assistant to the President (Media)

Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi made available to newsmen.

Adeyemi stated,”The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has formally invited all member states of the United Nations World TourismOrganization (UNWTO) to the first-ever UNWTO Global Conference onTourism, Culture and Creative Industries, to be held in Lagos 14-16 Nov. 2022.

“The Minister extended the invitation to member states at the ongoing

65th Meeting of the UNWTO-Commission for Africa in Arusha, Tanzania,

saying: ”I look forward to welcoming you all to Lagos, Nigeria’s

commercial nerve center.”

According to Adeyemi, the Minister told the meeting that the global conference would be held at the National Theatre, which was constructed in 1976 as a focal point for

the celebration of Nigeria’s art and culture, and which hosted the 1st

Festival of Arts and Culture, popularly known as FESTAC, in 1977.

”The National Theatre is currently being massively renovated and

rehabilitated, with four additional verticals that will cater for music, film, fashion and ICT being built. It is therefore fitting that

this conference will take place there,” Alhaji Mohammed said.

Delegates from the 166 member states of the UNWTO, as well as UNWTO

top officials and experts, international organizations, stakeholders

from the public and private sector as well as civil society working on

tourism, cultural and the creative industries, and the media, are expected to participate in the global conference.

