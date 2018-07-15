Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state has summoned contractors and ministry officials that are handling the overhauling and upgrade of Zurmi General Hospital over unsatisfactory handling of the project.

Yari gave the order in Zurmi Saturday, while inspecting the hospital which was due for commissioning by Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Sunday.

A statement by the Special Adviser (Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication), Ibrahim Dosara quoted Yari as saying that he would not compromise standards, quality of equipment and services in upgrading the the hospital, especially considering the huge amount of money invested in the project.

“The project did not match my test but we will go ahead with the commissioning while assuring that all problems related to the construction and supply must be rectified in due course,” Yari said.

Earlier in Birnin Magaji town, Yari also directed the contractor handling the construction of Kaura-Birnin Magaji- Dauran road to complete the project within ten days.

The governor urged the people, especially those given public trust and responsibilities to always fear God while discharging such public responsibility.

Yari also paid condolence visit to the member representing Birnin Magaji-Kaura Federal Constituency Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji who lost his father Alhaji Sanin Jaji

He said the vacuum created by the death of late Sanin Jaji would be difficult to fill and prayed for the repose of the deceased soul.

Yari also paid condolence visit to the Minister of Defense, Alhaji Mansur Dan Ali who lost his uncle, Alhaji Lauwali Banga.