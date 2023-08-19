Hospital, Church repair bad road in FCT community

By Ruth Oketunde

The Silver Cross Hospital, Abuja and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Kubwa 1st Ward, have taken up the repair of a dilapidated road in Guidna community in the FCT.

Guidna Community, under the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), sits along the Kubwa-Kagini express way, in the nation’s capital.

Dr Patrick Ezie, Chief Medical Director, Silver Cross Hospital, Abuja, said the access road leading to the community had been in a bad state, causing vehicle and motorcycle accidents for a long time.

He said that the road had continued to affect pedestrian and vehicular movement, especially during rainy season.

“I know a lot of people that have come to our hospital with fractured or dislocated legs because they tripped over on this road.

“Infact the road is usually worse once it rains, as everywhere becomes messy and you will notice vehicle tyres gliding through the muds.

“The hospital and the church decided to come together to at least, put up a temporary solution to the road.

“We are also using this opportunity to call on the councillor representing this ward and the chairman of the area council to come to our aid,” he said.

Also, Bishop Ernest Kalu, Coordinator of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, added that residents of the area had encountered countless challenges on the road.

“Once it rains, we cannot even come to the area with our vehicle or with bikes, we have to park our vehicles at our friends compound.

“We decided to come together to ameliorate the suffering of the residents in this area by contributing what we have to get sands, sacks and stones to fill up the road.

“This is just a makeshift approach, we will still continue to help road users in this community whenever we can, while we await government’s intervention,” he said.

Mrs Bimbo Shopeyin, a resident of the community, appreciated the hospital and the Church for coming to their rescue, adding that it would bring some relief to the residents.

“I can’t thank them enough because I have also had a bad experience on this road, where I tripped and fell down.

“Since then, once it rains, I choose the type of shoe or slippers I wear, because if you don’t wear something that can grip the floor well, you will just fall down,” she said.

Another resident, Mr Sunday Lukman, appreciated the group for volunteering to assist the community, adding that it would provide succour to the residents who had been waiting for government’s intervention for too long.(NAN)

