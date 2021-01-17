Hospital administrator says Ugwuanyi pro-active to health matters, hails agencies’ synergy

Dr Okechukwu Ossai, the Administrator, Enugu State Hospital Management Board, has attributed successes in containment of emerging diseases in the state to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s commitment and pragmatic approach in tackling health issues.

Ossai disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

He spoke on how Enugu State had given effective response and containment to the emerging threats of COVID-19 and yellow fever diseases.

The administrator said that notwithstanding limited financial resources chasing multiple demands, Ugwuanyi was able to give priority to health and well-being of the people especially those at the rural areas.

“I have not seen a governor that is so passionate about the health of his people especially those at the rural areas like our amiable Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“The governor is always at the fore-front of asking questions about health condition: what have been done and what can still be done to better a given health condition.

“Gov. Ugwuanyi always gives immediate financial approval for emergency issues concerning health of our people.

“While some governor will like to cover-up emerging health issues facing their communities, Ugwuanyi wants to know and have spread his information net to get such development in real-time and to act on it promptly before it escalates,’’ he said.

On the synergy among agencies in the state’s health ministry, Ossai said that in tackling COVID-19 and yellow fever in the state all health agencies had worked as “one big family’’.

According to him, we have raised joint committees, joint review meetings and joint taskforce to get everybody involved and carry everyone along.

“We have been recording huge successes through this and rolling back emerging health/disease threats on our people as fast as possible.

“The synergy among us is how an ideal progressive health system should be,’’ he added. (NAN)