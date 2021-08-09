Horticulturist trains 100 youths in Kaduna to reduce poverty, unemployment

An expert on garden cultivation, Dauda Salisu, says he has trained 100 youths on indoor farming of yam, sweet potatoes, pineapple and other vegetables in Kaduna to compliment government’s effort in reducing poverty and unemployment.

Salisu, who disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna, said the high level of unemployment in the country has become worrisome.

He this development informed his decision to focus on indoor farming to promote self-reliance and productivity.

According to him, “getting a white collar job has become a serious challenge for young graduates and government cannot provide employment for all unemployed youths.’’

He stressed the need for the youths to learn a particular skill in other to reduce over dependence on government.

According to him, “the high rate of joblessness among youths forced him to start training the youths on indoor farming which does not require farmland or a large capital to start.’’

“It can be done at home in small garden which enables families access to vegetables at affordable price”

He, therefore, called on government to support young enterprenuers with capital to encourage young graduates to venture into various skills.

While highlighting some of the successes recorded since he started the farming business in 2012, Salisu said “I am married with children, I have built a house and I do render assistance to others with this business.”

Salisu also appealed to government to support him with land to enable him expand the business and train more youths. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...