HoR C’ttee on Diaspora Congratulates Abike Dabiri on Reappointment as NIDCOM Chairman

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Honorable Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, has congratulated Honorable Abike Dabiri-Erewa on her reappointment as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

This is contained in a statement she made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Akande-Sadipe commended Honorable Dabiri-Erewa for her unwavering commitment to serving Nigerians in the diaspora and ensuring that their voices are heard.

The two have worked closely together, and Honorable Akande-Sadipe is pleased to see Honorable Dabiri-Erewa continue in her leadership role at NIDCOM.

Honorable Akande-Sadipe acknowledges Honorable Dabiri-Erewa’s dedication and outstanding performance in her previous tenure, which earned her this reappointment.

She expressed confidence in Honorable Dabiri-Erewa’s ability to continue to steer the commission towards achieving its mandate of promoting and protecting the welfare of Nigerians in the diaspora.