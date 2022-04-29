Hoodlums wreak havoc in Plateau to protest arrest of suspected kidnap kingpin

Hoodlums wreaked havoc in Namu, Quan Pan Local Government Area of Plateau on Thursday to vent their anger over the arrest a suspected kidnap kingpin.

In the process, they burnt one of the security vehicles of Prof. Nora Dadu’ut, the senator representing Plateau South District, her official vehicle, a Press bus and other property.

The attack was totally unrelated to the senator’s visit to the area and the presence of the journalists who were in the Press bus.

Sen. Dadu’ut was in the area to inaugurate an ICT hub constructed as part of her Constituency Project in the local government area, while the bus that was burnt conveyed journalists who covered the event.

The hoodlums also descended on passers-by and innocent persons they encountered, inflicting injuries on many.

Reacting to the brigandage in Jos on Friday, Gov. Simon Lalong expressed outrage and ordered security agencies to apprehend culprits and restore order in the area.

His spokesman, Dr Makut Macham, stated that Lalong sympathised with the senator and members of the NUJ over the despicable act and directed security agencies to bring the culprits to justice.

The governor commended the quick response of security forces which restored sanity in the area and vowed that criminal elements would not be allowed room to operate in any part of the state, Macham also stated.

Lalong equally commended the Chairman of Quan Pan Local Government Council for the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew on Namu town.

The curfew, he noted, would enable security agencies to properly take charge of the situation to avoid further escalation and exploitation by crises merchants, the governor’s spokesman added. (NAN)

