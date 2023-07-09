Hoodlums vandalise campaign secretariat of SDP governorship candidate in Kogi

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Campaign Secretariat of the Kogi State governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, was on Sunday morning, vandalised by some suspected hoodlums.

The frontage of the secretariat, which was made of glass, was vandalized just as the banners of President Bola Tinubu, which was pasted on the wall of the secretariat, was pulled down and burnt to ashes in front of the office.

The campaign secretariat, located around Paparanda junction in Lokoja, was initially opened in January for Ahmed Bola Tinubu during the presidential race by the governorship candidate, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka when he was in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party.

But Ajaka later defected from the APC to SDP when he could not secured the ticket of the ruling party as the governorship candidate at the primary.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday at the Campaign Secretariat, the running mate to SDP governorship candidate, Chief Sam Abenemi, described the attack as unfortunate.

According to him, some hoodlums had last week approached the security men at the campaign Secretariat asking them to remove the Billboards and Banners of Asiwaju Tinubu/Shettima from the Campaign Secretariat.

He then said, “But it is important to state that the President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been a mentor to our candidate, Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka – a man he has looked up to politically.

“Because of his believe in the Asiwaju Tinubu Presidency, Alhaji Muritala Ajaka worked tirelessly to ensure his victory in the State because he believed in his capacity to take Nigeria forward.

“Alhaji Muritala Ajaka and the Kogi State SDP is resolutely in support of the success of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration and will continue to pray for him to succeed.

”We urged all our supporters to remain calm in the face of all forms of provocation. We’re winning the November governorship election, reason why some people are scared and using intimidation”.

The SDP Deputy Governorship Candidate also called on the security agencies in the state to fish out the perpetrators of the attack on the campaign secretariat.”

