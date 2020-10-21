Hoodlums raze Oyingbo terminus of Lagos BRT

Hoodlums have set fire on the new Oyingbo Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) terminus in Lagos, destroying hundreds of new BRT buses.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the miscreants, who defied the 24-hour curfew imposed by Lagos State Government, burnt down the terminus, recently opened at Oyingbo in Mainland Local Government Area, at about 8.30 a.m.

NAN reports that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Tuesday imposed a 24-hour curfew following violent attacks on some police stations in Orile-Iganmu and other areas in Lagos.