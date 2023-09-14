Hoodlums kill LP chieftain in Abia- Police

By Ijendu Iheaka (08033312507)

The police command in Abia has confirmed the killing of a Labour Party (LP) chieftain in Uturu by suspected hoodlums.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Maureen Chinaka, said this in a statement on Thursday in Aba.



Chinaka said that the 70-year-old chieftain, Zachary Nmaduka also known as Power Zack M, hailed from Ezieke Akpukpa Uturu in Isiukwuato Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

He said that the decease was violently attacked, shot, and beheaded by unidentified assailants at a drinking joint in Amelechi Akpukpa Community.



“Upon receiving this distressing information, a joint team comprising police and army personnel was swiftly dispatched to the scene.

“Tragically, they recovered Nmaduka’s lifeless body.

“Photographic evidence was captured at the scene, and the deceased’s remains were promptly evacuated and deposited at Marist Mortuary Uturu,” Chinaka said.

The PPRO said investigations to unravel the killers of the LP chieftain was on going. (NAN)

