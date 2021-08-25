Hoodlums kill 30 residents, raze houses in Jos

By Idris Ibrahim

At least 30 persons were reportedly killed by suspected hoodlums in a community in Jos, Plateau state capital.

The incident occured Tuesday night at Yelwan Zangam community in Jos North Area ( LGA) of the state.

According Daily Trust report, Wednesday, it was gathered that the assailants burnt down during the deadly attack.

The Abuja-based organisation cited a witness saying that security operatives had been deployed in the community shortly after the attack.

However, this recent attack came barely 10 days after over 20 commuters were killed by suspected hoodlums in Gada-biyu, along Rukuba road in Jos North LGA.

The victims were islamic worshipers who are followers of a popular Islamic cleric, Dahiru Bauchi. They were embarking on a journey from Bauchi Ikare, when they were attacked.

Newsdiaryonline not independently verify the number of persons killed during the latest attack in Yelwan Zangam as at the time of filing in this report.

Ubah Garba Ogaba, Plateau State Police Command spokesman did not respond multiple calls and messages when contacted Wednesday for comments.

