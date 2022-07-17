Hoodlums kill 3, as operatives recover 1 human skull in Anambra

By Francis Onyeukwu

The Police Command in Anambra on Saturday confirmed killing of two of its operatives and one civilian car tracker by criminals at Amukabra Achalla Awka North Local Government Area of the state.



The command’s spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement on in Awka said the trio were killed after the hoodlums kidnapped them while on a mission to recover a stolen vehicle.





Ikenga said the incident which happened on Friday July 15, made police to launch a counter attack during which it uncovered that the two police and civilian car tracker had been killed and their bodies set ablaze.



“The police team was on a recovery operation of a Toyota Sienna Space Wagon vehicle earlier snatched at gun point on July 9, at Oye-Agu Abagana community.



“Four of the Police operatives escaped the ambush, while two of the police operatives and the car tracker were captured by the criminals.



“During the counter offensive operation, police neutralised some of the armed men and destroyed three of their camps.



“Unfortunately, some of the hoodlums escaped with bullet wounds, haven already murdered their captives and set their bodies ablaze.



“The remains of the two murdered police officers and the civilian tracker have been recovered and deposited in a morgue, while police operation is still ongoing in the area to track the fleeing gang members,” he said.



The police spokesman also said they recovered one human skull, two locally made Rocket Propelled Grande (RPG) bombs.



Others items recovered were; one single barrel long gun, empty chain of bullet, one Toyota Sienna, one Mercedes Benz Formatic jeep, and two cylinders.



He further stated that the team equally recovered; huge quantity of hard drugs of different kinds, one police beret and belt.



The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, (CP) Echeng Echeng to have condoled families of the murdered civilian and police operatives.



According to him, the CP described the incident as a classic example of the risk and sacrifices the police are exposed to in the onerous task of serving and protecting the country.



The CP, therefore, assured Anambra people of the effort toward total reclamation and domination of all the public spaces hintherto occupied by hoodlums in the State.(NAN)

