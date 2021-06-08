Suspected hoodlums have kidnapped a 55-year-old man, identified as Hamidan Habu, in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The Acting Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Lawan Shisu, confirmed the abduction to newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday.

Shisu said that the victim was abducted by the hoodlums at his residence in Shengel village on June 6, at about 1:30 a.m..

“On June 6, at about 0130HRS, some unknown hoodlums went to the house of Hamidan Abdu, aged 55 of Shengel village Ringim and went away with him to an unknown destination.

“The village is about 25km from the Ringim town. They fired some shots before leaving the house,” Shisu said.

He explained that said a team of policemen had visited the scene and found empty shells of ammunition.

According to the PPRO, investigation into the case is ongoing and efforts are in top gear to arrest the fleeing hoodlums. (NAN)

