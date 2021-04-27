Hoodlums invade, set part of Federal High Court Abakaliki ablaze – Police

April 27, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project, Security 0



The premises of the Deferal High in Abakaliki was in the early hours of Tuesday set ablaze by yet be identified hoodlums.

The Police  Relations Officer (PPRO) of , Mrs Loveth Odah, who confirmed the the News of Nigeria (NAN), said that no arrest had been made.

She however, said that the command had began investigation unmask those behind the attack a view to bringing them to justice.

“Hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday wielding dangerous weapons stormed the federal high premises and burnt part of the building.

“Though no arrest has been made, but investigation is ongoing.

“The of Police, Mr Aliyu Garba, has promised to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” Odah said.

Meanwhile, a detachment of  the Nigerian Mobile Police (MOPOL) has been drafted to the area to secure the premises.  (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,