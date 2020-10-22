Hoodlums behead policeman, raze police stations in Anambra

Suspected hoodlums, numbering over 100 have hacked to death an unidentified policeman deployed at Ogidi Police Station in Anambra State.

The hoodlums, in video clips obtained by PRNigeria, also beheaded the policeman, and thereafter burnt his headless body.

A credible security source told PRNigeria that the hoodlums chanted ‘Igbo’ songs as they moved round town with the lifeless head of the slain police officer.

“The hoodlums came from somewhere else and were approaching Ogidi community, when they met the deceased police officer, and killed him in cold blood,” he said.

The source added that: “After they killed the policeman, they proceeded to the Police Station at Ogidi. But they were repelled by some policemen at the station. The hoodlums then retreated back to Idemili Local Government Area, where they burn five Police Stations there.”

Meanwhile, a combined team of security operatives resisted attempts of armed hoodlums to free prison inmates after breaking the wall of Custodial Centre in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

By PRNigeria