Hoodlums attack two DELSU students

By Owen Akenzua, Asaba

Hoodlums in Abraka community of Delta state over the weekend, allegedly attacked two students of Delta State University (DELSU).

According to sources, the victims, both female students, were returning from their classes at night when the hoodlums attacked them with broken bottles.

They were allegedly attacked for refusing to surrender the money on them and cellular phones.

Sources further said that the shouts of the students for help attracted residents of Ivie area to the scene, which made the hoodlums run into nearby bush.

The Abraka Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Isa Hassan confirmed the incident, saying the victims sustained minor injuries and were taken to the Delta State Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH) where they were treated.

He added that the Police were on the trial of the hoodlums.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor of DELSU, Prof. Victor Peretemode in a statement said, “It has come to the notice of the management of the university that students who read all night in the campuses, and leave before dawn are being attacked by hoodlums of which some in the process, have lost their phones, others. As a result, the management has advised that students should study from 4pm and leave by 6pm for their own safety.”

