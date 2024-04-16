Hoodlums attack LG secretariat in Ekiti

Some suspected hoodlums from Obbo-Aiyegunle in Kwara State on Tuesday attacked Ilejemeje Local Government secretariat and some residents of the town over land dispute.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the alleged hoodlums were heavily armed and fired gunshot to scare residents.

The local government secretariat windows and doors were vandalised as workers ran for safety.

Speaking on the attack, the Eleda of Eda- Oniyo, Oba Awodipo Awolola explained that the hoodlums attacked some people with charms in their farms, saying one person had been hospitalised.

Oba Awolola said the incident had caused trauma and fear among residents of the community.

He urged the state government to intervene and settle the dispute between Ekiti and Kwara residents, to avoid bloodshed of innocent lives.

The traditional ruler appealed to the security agencies to mobilise more officers to the community to prevent further attacks on residents.

Reacting, the Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government Area in Ekiti, Mr Alaba Dada, expressed shock over the incident adding that security officers have been mobilised to the town.

Dada urged both Ekiti and kwara governments to settle the land dispute in the interest of peaceful and harmonious relationship between the two states.(NAN)

By Adedeji Egbebi