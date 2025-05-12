Hoodlums allegedly attack, injure Amotekun operatives in Osun

Operatives of the Osun State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, have been allegedly attacked and injured by hoodlums at the Corps command post in Awo

By Olajide Idowu

Operatives of the Osun State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun Corps, have been allegedly attacked and injured by hoodlums at the Corps command post in Awo, Egbedore Local Government Area.

A statement on Monday in Osogbo by Yusuf Idowu, the state Amotekun Corps spokesperson, disclosed that the incident happened on Friday.

“The Oniwoye of Iwoye reported an unauthorised interment of a corpse on the community ancestors’ land to the corps command post in Awo.

“Upon the receipt of the report, four Amotekun operatives were deployed to the location to investigate the matter,” he said.

Idowu explained that on arrival at the site, the operatives discovered that the burial had taken place.

“Shockingly, a notorious and long-wanted thug, Ismaila Aluko, emerged from hiding with a gang armed with dangerous weapons and attacked the operatives, injuring them in the process.

“The operatives, however, tactically withdrew to the Awo command to seek reinforcement.

“In a shocking turn of events, the hoodlums regrouped and staged a second attack on the Amotekun office in Awo,” he said.

Idowu said the assailants while trying to disarm the Amotekun operatives, inflicted serious injuries on them.

The spokesman said the injured personnel were immediately taken to a medical facility for treatment.

He said: ‘This violent act represents a direct threat to the security and peace of our communities and will not be tolerated.

“The Osun Amotekun Corps is currently working with relevant security agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of all individuals involved in this heinous act.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the protection of lives, property and community peace.

“The Amotekun Corps will not relent in its mission to uphold law and order across Osun State.” (NAN)(www.nannews.com)