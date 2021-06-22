Hoodlums: Abia traditional ruler begs Ikpeazu to save his community

Eze Sunday Emejiaka, the traditional ruler of Ohazu Autonomous Community in Abia, has called on Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu to save his community from hoodlums.

Emejiaka said that the governor’s intervention in terms of logistics support for the community’s vigilante was imperative to safeguard the residents and their businesses.

The traditional ruler made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Tuesday.

He noted that the hoodlums had almost turned his domain into a crime zone.

“Some of the hoodlums operating in Ngwa Road area live in other areas of Aba but they come to Ngwa Road to rob and hurt people because they get money from them.

“As the people are going to markets or workplaces, the hoodlums waylay and rob them.

“We have organised our own local vigilante but they are not enough, although they make it possible for the residents to go about their businesses.

“What is most painful to me is that most of these hoodlums do not live in my domain; they come from elsewhere, rob and then go back.

“Government can support our local vigilante with vehicles or motorcycles. If this is done, it will help to reduce the activities of the hoodlums,’’ Emejiaka said.

He also appealed to the governor to recruit more men into the “Abia Vigilante Group’’ and deploy some to his community to check crimes in the area.

Emejiaka thanked Ikpeazu for restoring normalcy in the state but urged him to make the Ohazu ancient kingdom safe as well. (NAN)

