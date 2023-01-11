Honouring fallen heroes is responsibility of all — GOC

By Suleiman Shehu

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Aminu Chinade, says honourIng fallen heroes is the responsibility of all and sundry.

Chinade stated this when the Oyo State 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Committee, led by its Chairman Tayo Ayoade, paid him a courtesy visit on Tuesday at the Division’s Headquarters in Ibadan.

The GOC said that the fallen heroes lived and laid down their lives for the unity of the country, it’s people and those yet unborn.

He said the yearly celebration and honouring the fallen heroes was a task that needed to be accomplished by all and sundry.

The GOC commended members of the committee for their commitment and zeal for the celebration and the progress made so far.

Chinade urged the committee not to relent until remarkable achievement was attained and assured them that the division would continue to handsomely support them, the veterans and their families in its Area of Responsibility.

Earlier, Ayoade said that the veterans and families of departed heroes deserved the best.

He said that Nigerians should be willing to donate towards their welfare and honour those that have died and support to their families, to serve as a morale booster to those still living.

He solicited for the support of the division towards achieving its mandate and all the activities lined up for the celebration.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is celebrated in Nigeria annually on Jan. 15, to honour and respect the fallen heroes, veterans and the serving personnel of the Armed Forces.(NAN)